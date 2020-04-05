Kerala govt facilitates travel of child to Hyderabad for cancer treatment

Even as the nationwide lockdown came in the way of the cancer care of a 1.5-year-old child, the Kerala government chipped in to arrange for her travel to Hyderabad for the treatment.

Vineeth and Gopika, hailing from Alappuzha district, left for Hyderabad with their child Anvitha on Sunday morning in an ambulance arranged by the Kerala Government's Social Security Mission.

Anvitha has been undergoing treatment for eye cancer at a hospital in Hyderabad. Her next treatment was due, but she could not travel owing to the lockdown.

The family's plight came to the notice of Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja. She took it up with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Subsequently, the Social Security Mission was entrusted with the task of facilitating the travel. They arranged the ambulance and agreed to meet the travel expense. The Kerala Police coordinated with police forces of all neighbouring districts and states to ensure a hassle-free movement of the ambulance. The ambulance would stay back in Hyderabad to bring back the family, said the health minister.