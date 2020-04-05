Keral govt helps child go to Hyd for cancer treatment

Kerala govt facilitates travel of child to Hyderabad for cancer treatment

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 05 2020, 20:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2020, 21:38 ist
The family's plight came to the notice of Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja (Right). PTI/File

Even as the nationwide lockdown came in the way of the cancer care of a 1.5-year-old child, the Kerala government chipped in to arrange for her travel to Hyderabad for the treatment.

Vineeth and Gopika, hailing from Alappuzha district, left for Hyderabad with their child Anvitha on Sunday morning in an ambulance arranged by the Kerala Government's Social Security Mission.

Anvitha has been undergoing treatment for eye cancer at a hospital in Hyderabad. Her next treatment was due, but she could not travel owing to the lockdown.

The family's plight came to the notice of Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja. She took it up with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Subsequently, the Social Security Mission was entrusted with the task of facilitating the travel. They arranged the ambulance and agreed to meet the travel expense. The Kerala Police coordinated with police forces of all neighbouring districts and states to ensure a hassle-free movement of the ambulance. The ambulance would stay back in Hyderabad to bring back the family, said the health minister.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kerala
Cancer
Coronavirus lockdown
Hyderabad
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Cultural sites through virtual tours, online sessions

Cultural sites through virtual tours, online sessions

Impact of COVID-19 on Middle East conflicts

Impact of COVID-19 on Middle East conflicts

ONGC's SOS to govt: Cut cess, royalty, free gas price

ONGC's SOS to govt: Cut cess, royalty, free gas price

Tablighi row: 6 places in Kanpur marked 'red zones'

Tablighi row: 6 places in Kanpur marked 'red zones'

Man suspected of COVID-19 attempts suicide in hospital

Man suspected of COVID-19 attempts suicide in hospital

 