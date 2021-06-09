Kerala govt selling ayurvedic medicine made from cow urine, cow dung

The Kerala government-owned ayurvedic medicine company, Oushadhi, is selling ‘Panchagavya Ghrutham’ made from cow urine and cow dung.

This five-ingredient medicine is made from cow dung, cow urine, cow milk, ghee and curd. Oushadhi claims that ‘Panchagavya Ghrutham’ can be used to cure mental diseases, jaundice, fever and epilepsy; and also improves memory power and concentration.

This move of the Kerala government has garnered the attention of social media.

Kerala govt owned Ayurveda company making profit by selling Cow dung, Cow Urine products to 'boost memory and concentration'https://t.co/55rOtg5gVT pic.twitter.com/oFj0WO0s97 — Organiser Weekly (@eOrganiser) June 8, 2021

Last year, the Kerala government asked the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to look at a petition seeking permission to use ayurvedic medicine from cow urine for Covid-19 treatment.

Oushadhi is one of the largest public-sector ayurveda companies in the country, producing 498 ayurvedic formulas while offering various ayurvedic treatment services in Panchakarma Hospital.

In 2015, the Kerala government gained revenue worth Rs 82 crore from Oushadhi, while the profit margin increased from Rs 10 crore to Rs 23 crore.