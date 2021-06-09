Kerala govt selling ayurvedic meds made from cow urine

Kerala govt selling ayurvedic medicine made from cow urine, cow dung

This move of the Kerala government has caught the attention of social media

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 09 2021, 13:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2021, 13:30 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Kerala government-owned ayurvedic medicine company, Oushadhi, is selling ‘Panchagavya Ghrutham’ made from cow urine and cow dung.

This five-ingredient medicine is made from cow dung, cow urine, cow milk, ghee and curd. Oushadhi claims that ‘Panchagavya Ghrutham’ can be used to cure mental diseases, jaundice, fever and epilepsy; and also improves memory power and concentration.

This move of the Kerala government has garnered the attention of social media.

Last year, the Kerala government asked the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to look at a petition seeking permission to use ayurvedic medicine from cow urine for Covid-19 treatment.

Oushadhi is one of the largest public-sector ayurveda companies in the country, producing 498 ayurvedic formulas while offering various ayurvedic treatment services in Panchakarma Hospital.

In 2015, the Kerala government gained revenue worth Rs 82 crore from Oushadhi, while the profit margin increased from Rs 10 crore to Rs 23 crore.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala
cow urine
cow dung
Ayurveda

Related videos

What's Brewing

Is 150 years really the limit of human lifespan?

Is 150 years really the limit of human lifespan?

Survivor recalls time at Indigenous school in Canada

Survivor recalls time at Indigenous school in Canada

Cannabis joints for getting Covid jabs in this US state

Cannabis joints for getting Covid jabs in this US state

Pandemic shakes up rankings of most liveable cities

Pandemic shakes up rankings of most liveable cities

DH Toon | Unseating BSY tough battle for dissidents

DH Toon | Unseating BSY tough battle for dissidents

Lewandowski and Chhetri, similar examples: Bhutia

Lewandowski and Chhetri, similar examples: Bhutia

Ready to travel abroad again? Watch out for superbugs

Ready to travel abroad again? Watch out for superbugs

Crowdsource a chef, crowdfund a pop-up local restaurant

Crowdsource a chef, crowdfund a pop-up local restaurant

Footwear to milkshakes: Politicians attacked in public

Footwear to milkshakes: Politicians attacked in public

 