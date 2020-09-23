Kerala govt to move Press Council over secretariat fire reports

Kerala government has decided to move the Press Council of India against a section of media alleging that baseless news with regard to a fire that broke out in the state secretariat on August 25 was published.

The government will also seek a legal opinion of initiating legal action under CrPC 199(2) for defamation against the media.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that a section of media gave baseless reports that the fire at Secretariat was planned by the chief minister and the state chief secretary to destroy evidence pertaining to the gold smuggling case. Such reports were aimed at defaming the government and hence the Press Council would be approached.

He also said a decision on moving legally against political party leaders, who raised such allegations, would be taken after seeking legal opinion.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress alleged that the government was trying to curb the freedom of the press.

Meanwhile, the chief minister was quite provoked over questions by reporters at a press conference on Wednesday over the alleged irregularities pertaining to the LIFE Mission housing scheme.