Kerala health minister cautions on increase in Covid-19 deaths

As Kerala is witnessing a further surge in Covid-19 cases, as expected, state Health Minister K K Shailaja on Thursday cautioned about the chances of increase in Covid-19 deaths as well.
On Thursday 3,349 fresh cases were reported in the state, while 1,657 recovered, taking the number of active cases to 26,229.
For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here
With 12 more Covid-19 deaths, the total deaths reached 396. This apart, 62 people who died after Covid-19 infection were not included in the Covid-19 death tally by the government citing that the cause of those deaths was not the infection. The present Covid-19 death is only 0.4 per cent.
The minister said during an online function on Thursday that the state was heading towards the worst Covid-19 scenario and the number of deaths may go up.
She also cautioned that the state may face a shortage of ventilators as the number of patients increase.
CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH
People residing in congested areas like settlements need to be more cautious, the minister said.
Since experts had already projected that the daily fresh cases in Kerala could go up to 10,000 per day after the Onam holidays, Covid-19 first-line treatment centres with 50,000 beds were already set up and 1,000 ICU facility was earmarked for the patients.
102-carat diamond could fetch up to $30 mn at auction
DH Toon | Kangana vs Maharashtra, a recipe for war?
More cats may have Covid-19 than believed: Study
China's Covid-19 deaths honoured with memorial tablets
World wildlife plummets more than two-thirds in 50 yrs
A scan of 10.3 mn stars turns up no sign of aliens, yet