Kerala health minister cautions on increase in Covid-19 deaths

As Kerala is witnessing a further surge in Covid-19 cases, as expected, state Health Minister K K Shailaja on Thursday cautioned about the chances of increase in Covid-19 deaths as well.

On Thursday 3,349 fresh cases were reported in the state, while 1,657 recovered, taking the number of active cases to 26,229.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

With 12 more Covid-19 deaths, the total deaths reached 396. This apart, 62 people who died after Covid-19 infection were not included in the Covid-19 death tally by the government citing that the cause of those deaths was not the infection. The present Covid-19 death is only 0.4 per cent.

The minister said during an online function on Thursday that the state was heading towards the worst Covid-19 scenario and the number of deaths may go up.

She also cautioned that the state may face a shortage of ventilators as the number of patients increase.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

People residing in congested areas like settlements need to be more cautious, the minister said.

Since experts had already projected that the daily fresh cases in Kerala could go up to 10,000 per day after the Onam holidays, Covid-19 first-line treatment centres with 50,000 beds were already set up and 1,000 ICU facility was earmarked for the patients.