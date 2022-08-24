Kerala initiates bill to curtail Governor's powers

Kerala initiates bill to curtail Governor's powers

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan told reporters that he would not give a nod to any bills passed by the house if it was unconstitutional

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  Aug 24 2022, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2022, 22:46 ist

Amidst the Governor-government rift in Kerala, the CPM-led Left Democratic Front government introduced a Bill in the Assembly on Wednesday for curtailing the powers of the Governor as chancellor in the selection of vice-chancellors of universities.

The Bill that was referred to the subject committee proposes increasing members in search committees for vice-chancellor selection to five from three so that those nominated by the state government and state government agencies would get a majority.

Reacting to the development, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan told reporters that he would not give a nod to any bills passed by the house if it was unconstitutional. He also alleged that the CPM government's intention was to induct party loyalists as vice-chancellors by compromising on the quality of universities.

