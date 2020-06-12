Kerala IT sector fears over one lakh job loss; Govt moots work near home options

As the Kerala IT sector may face more than one lakh job loss, the state government has mooted options of a work-sharing bench and work near home options.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who held discussions with representatives of the IT sector on Thursday (June 11), said that the state IT/ITES sector was suffering around Rs. 4,500 crore loss due to COVID-19 and experts estimated loss of over 26,000 direct jobs and over 80,000 indirect jobs.

The state mooted work from bench option in which techies found unskilled may be shifted to a skill bank and the government would provide skill enhancement programmes. Their service would be utilised by other companies or for government projects also while in the skill bank. Later the parent company may reabsorb them when suitable projects arise, said the Chief Minister.

Government sources clarified that the employees would continue to be in the rolls of the parent company even while on the bench, but with reduced pay.

In view of technical issues like poor internet connectivity being faced many in working from home, work near home units for people to work would be set up.

The chief minister also said that three-month rent waiver for 10,000 square feet space was offered to companies in government IT parks and pending payments of government projects would be released soon.