Kerala landslides: People wait for bodies of relatives

Scenes in Kavalapara and Puthumala, of Malappuram and Wayanad districts respectively, where two massive landslides hit, are heart-wrenching. People are desperately looking for the close to 100 people still missing, two days after landslides razed the area.

Despite repeated pleas by rescue workers and officials asking people to vacate the area, many are unwilling to move away leaving behind their dear and near ones in the debris. Whenever a body was recovered, people desperately rushed to check whether it was their relative, says a fire and rescue personnel quoting rescue workers.

Puthumala, about 20 kilometres from Kalpetta town, an area were many houses, a church, one temple and some shops were situated, is now wearing the look of a graveyard. Remnants of the house could be seen protruding from the debris. A stream that was flowing through the area has now become a river of the debris of the landslide.

While the authorities were yet to ascertain the exact number of people missing in the area, it is estimated to be around 40. Nine bodies have been recovered so far from the area.

At Kavalapara near Nilambur in Malappuram town, which is about 100 kilometres from Wayanad, local officials estimate that about 63 persons were missing. Of that, eight bodies were recovered.

Local sources said that though around 55 people were missing, some of them might have also taken shelter at safer places, and might be unable to contact owing to unavailability of communication networks.

With high chances of humans being buried in the debris, the rescue workers were removing the debris carefully using earthmovers. At many places, rescue workers were using iron rods to pierce into the debris, which is socked in mud, to check the presence of houses beneath the area. At many places, houses were spotted several feet beneath the debris, said rescue personnel.

The rescue workers risked their lives in the areas where there are high chances of further landslides at both places. At Kavalapara, many had a narrow escape as another landslide hit on Saturday afternoon.