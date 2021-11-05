Kerala man gets passport along with pouch he ordered from Amazon

A person in Kerala who purchased a passport pouch from a popular e-commerce site received a passport too along with it.

Mithun Babu, a native of Wayanad in Kerala, ordered the passport pouch on Amazon on October 30 and received the item on November 1.

Babu said that the pouch was well packed. As he opened it, the passport of another person hailing from Thrissur district in Kerala was found in it.

He added that initially, he thought that it could be a dummy passport to keep the pouch intact. But he was surprised to see the passport of another person in the pouch.

He further mentioned that although he got in touch with the customer care of the e-commerce portal, the response was that they would be careful hereafter. They did not give any advice on what to do with the passport.

Babu personally got in touch with the passport owner and came to know that he had earlier ordered the pouch from the portal and returned it. Unknowingly the passport also remained in the pouch. Babu sent the passport to the address found on it - Thrissur native Mohammed Salih.

Even as the incident had gone viral on social media, the e-commerce firm has not come up with any clarification.

Earlier several instances of wrong products were delivered by e-commerce portals. Even instances of soap being delivered in place of costly mobile phones were reported recently in Kerala. Following police intervention, the amount was refunded.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: