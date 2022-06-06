Kerala officials arrested for accident at under-constructing bridge

Sending a stern message against the negligence of government officials leading to the death of people, two Kerala Public Works Department officials were arrested by the police in connection with the death of youth after falling from an under-construction bridge in Kochi in Kerala.

Vishnu M, 27, died and his friend Adarsh suffered serious injuries, after the motorcycle they were riding fell from the partially constructed bridge at Thrippunithura in Kochi on Sunday wee hours. The absence of any signboards regarding the construction was found to be the reason.

While four officials of the Public Works Department, including an executive engineer, were placed under suspension, the local police registered a case under IPC 304A (causing death by negligence) and IPC 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others). An assistant engineer and overseer of the PWD and the contractor assigned with the construction were arrested and released on bail.

Public works minister Mohammed Riyas said that stern action would be initiated if any such lapses in putting up proper sign boards were received from any part of the state.