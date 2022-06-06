Kerala officials arrested for accident at bridge

Kerala officials arrested for accident at under-constructing bridge

Minister Mohammed Riyas said that stern action would be initiated if any such lapses in putting up proper sign boards were received from any part of the state

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 06 2022, 19:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2022, 19:54 ist

Sending a stern message against the negligence of government officials leading to the death of people, two Kerala Public Works Department officials were arrested by the police in connection with the death of youth after falling from an under-construction bridge in Kochi in Kerala.

Vishnu M, 27, died and his friend Adarsh suffered serious injuries, after the motorcycle they were riding fell from the partially constructed bridge at Thrippunithura in Kochi on Sunday wee hours. The absence of any signboards regarding the construction was found to be the reason.

While four officials of the Public Works Department, including an executive engineer, were placed under suspension, the local police registered a case under IPC 304A (causing death by negligence) and IPC 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others). An assistant engineer and overseer of the PWD and the contractor assigned with the construction were arrested and released on bail.

Public works minister Mohammed Riyas said that stern action would be initiated if any such lapses in putting up proper sign boards were received from any part of the state.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
Bridge
Road accident
India News

What's Brewing

Drowning leopard rescued using 'charpai' in Maharashtra

Drowning leopard rescued using 'charpai' in Maharashtra

Sanjay Dutt remembers Sunil Dutt with heartwarming note

Sanjay Dutt remembers Sunil Dutt with heartwarming note

IISc develops miniproteins that may prevent Covid

IISc develops miniproteins that may prevent Covid

Road in Udupi 'named' after Nathuram Godse

Road in Udupi 'named' after Nathuram Godse

All you need to know about norovirus

All you need to know about norovirus

DH Radio | Bengaluru's 3rd rail terminal finally opens

DH Radio | Bengaluru's 3rd rail terminal finally opens

 