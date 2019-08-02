Kerala Police expands its reach, now on TikTok

The Kerala police, which has been very active across the social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp, has now expanded its reach to the new internet sensation Application TikTok.

TikTok is the destination for short-form mobile videos. Formerly known as Musical.ly or Musically, TikTok is an application which allows users to upload and share their short personal videos.



Kerala Police now in TikTok app as well (Screengrab from TikTok website)



"The TikTok initiative is aimed at spreading traffic awareness among the public. Already lakhs of people have viewed and shared the videos uploaded in the official TikTok account," the department said in a release.

The official Facebook page of Kerala Police had earlier this year achieved a rare feat by gaining over one million likes, surpassing the popularity of New York Police Department (NYPD) in the social media.

Satya Yadav, head of Facebook India (Trust and Safety) handed over the memento in this connection to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at an event at the police headquarters here.

The social media team of Kerala police comprises senior Civil Police Officers Kamalnath, Bimal V S and Civil Police Officers Santhosh P S and Arun B T. The team is headed by ADGP Manoj Abraham.