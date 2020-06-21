Kerala records highest single-day COVID-19 spike with 133 cases; Opposition alleges poor test rate to keep figures low

While Kerala recorded the highest single-day rise in COVID-19 with 133 cases on Sunday, the Opposition Congress alleged that the state was trying to keep the numbers low by reducing the number of COVID-19 tests.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that the number of tests being done in Kerala was very low compared to other states. While Kerala was still doing only less than 5,000 tests, in neighbouring Karnataka and Taml Nadu it was 10,000 and 30,000 respectively. Among the states with over one crore population Kerala was in the 12th position with regard to number of tests. Delhi so far did 3.5 lakh tests and Maharashtra 6.6 lakh tests, he added.

Despite the increasing trend of fresh cases over the last few days, the state could heave a sigh of relief as the number of persons getting recovered was also quite high, with 93 on Sunday. Of the total 3,172 persons infected in the state so far, 1,659 so far recovered. As many as 1,490 persons are under treatment now.

Meanwhile, the opposition leader alleged that the Chief Minister was accusing the opposition for its stirs against government as he was upset over the opposition exposing the flaws of the government. The opposition would continue its protest over various issues, including mandating COVID-19 tests for NRIs to return, said Chennithala.