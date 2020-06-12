Kerala serial killing accused allegedly trying to influence witness son

A woman accused of murdering six family members and relatives, including her husband, in Kerala was allegedly trying to influence key witnesses, including her son, by misusing phone at Kozhikode district prison where she is now held.

Jolly Joseph, was accused of the serial killing, at Koodathayi in Kozhikode was allegedly misusing phone to contact his son Remo, who is a key witness in the case. However, prison authorities said that Jolly was only given the facility being given to other prisoners and there were no instructions that she should not be allowed to contact son.

IG North zone Ashok Yadav sent a report to the prison department alleging that Jolly was misusing the phone. Remo also reportedly told police that Jolly was calling him repeatedly, despite asking her not to call. She was also suspected to be contacting some other witnesses.

The prison superintendent said in a statement that no additional privilege was given to Jolly in using phone. All calls she made were also recorded on the registers. Since relatives could not visit prisoners during lockdown, extra talk time were given to all inmates.

Jolly was already charge-sheeted by the police in all the six murders that took place between 2002 and 2016. Mother-in-law Annama, father-in-law Tom Thomas, husband Roy Thomas, Annama's brother Mathew, Jolly's present husband Shaju's one year old daughter Alphine and Shaju's wife Sily were murdered. A desire to have happy living and inheriting family wealth were said to be her motives. The trial will begin in August.