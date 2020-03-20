Kerala: Two Kasargod MLAs opt self-quarantine owing to contact with coronavirus infected

Coronavirus: Two Kasargod MLAs to self-quarantine

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Mar 20 2020, 18:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 19:20 ist
Representative Image

Two MLAs of Kasargod district in North Kerala have decided to go on self-quarantine as they came in contact with one Kasargod native who was tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

Manjeswaram MLA M C Kamarudeen and Kasargod MLA N A Nellikunnu have decided to quarantine themselves. The infected person was found to have attended some gatherings in the district after arrival from Dubai.

The district administration will soon be publishing a map of the places he visited. All persons who recently returned from Naif in Dubai were asked by the district administration to remain on quarantine and inform health authorities.

The district administration will initiate legal action against a church in Kasargod that conducted a mass in which a large number of believers participated.

So far, three persons in the district have been infected by the coronavirus, of which one has been tested negative after treatment.

