Ensure fair trial of Italian marines: Kerala to Centre

Kerala urges Centre to ensure fair trial of Italian marines

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 04 2020, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2020, 22:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Kerala government has urged the centre to take steps to ensure a fair trial against the Italian marines accused of killing two fishermen from Kerala.

In a letter sent on Saturday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi that if an appeal against the international tribunal order exempting the marines from prosecution in India was not possible, India should try to build international pressure for a fair trial in Italy. Though the tribunal upheld the right for compensation to the marines, it was unfortunate that the tribunal held that the crime cannot be tried in India, said Vijayan.

He also added that India need to bargain for an exemplary amount of compensation as the fishermen were killed without any provocation from them.

It was in 2012 February fishermen Valentine and Ajesh Binki were shot by marines Massimiliano Latorre and Salvatore Girone of oil tanker vessel Enrica Lexie. The incident took place of the Kollam coast in South Kerala. The marines were suspected to have fired the fishermen mistaking them for pirates.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala
Pinarayi Vijayan
Prime Minister
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

WhatsApp rolls out brand campaign in India

WhatsApp rolls out brand campaign in India

Newest Covid-19 armour, now in gold

Newest Covid-19 armour, now in gold

Just a Lucknow address for Priyanka won’t do the trick

Just a Lucknow address for Priyanka won’t do the trick

 