Kerala witnesses fresh spike in COVID-19 cases; tightens vigil on outsiders

With 23 of the 32 COVID active cases in Kerala now being reported on persons who came from other states and countries, Kerala is tightening vigil on those entering the state from other places.

Five persons tested positive in the state on Tuesday (May 12) included four NRIs and one from Chennai. So far 11 NRIs evacuated and 12 persons who came from other states over the last few days were tested positive leading to a fresh spike in COVID cases in the state.

The active cases in Kerala that came down to 16 last week have now doubled to 32.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that all those who enter Kerala by any modes of transport without obtaining the entry pass by online registration would have to remain in institutional quarantine for 14 days.

Those coming with valid passes and do not have any symptoms need to undergo 'room quarantine' in their homes. Police, health officials, and local bodies will strictly ensure that those on room quarantine in homes do not violate it.

Kerala has expressed concerns over operating air-conditioned trains as it further enhances COVID-19 spread. The state is also insisting on anti-body tests on all NRIs before being evacuated.