Kerala woman wins hearts by marrying paralysed man

A young woman in Kerala is winning the hearts of many after she chose to marry a paralysed man, partner after being moved by his plight.

Shahna, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, tied the nuptial knot with Thrissur native Pranav on Tuesday, by lovingly rejecting attempts by Pranav, relatives and friends to change her mind.

Pranav, who hails from Thazhekkad near Irinjalakkuda, about 25 kms from Thrissur city, was paralysed from the waist down in a road accident six years back, when he was in college. Since then, he has been confined to a wheelchair.

But Pranav kept life going by regularly attending festivals and enjoying various performances, videos of which were shared by his friends on social media. Some videos of Pranav's mother feeding him was also shared on social media.

Shahna, who happened to see the videos, was moved by the plight of the youngster and she started interacting with him on social media. A few months back she collected his phone number and said she wanted to marry him. Pranav, his relatives and friends persuaded her to change her decision. Shahna's family also strongly objected to the relationship.

But Shahna was firm on her decision and left her house for Pranav's a couple of days back. Finally relenting, Pranav's relatives conducted their marriage at a temple at Kodungalloor in Thrissur on Tuesday, an event which has now gone viral on social media, with many praising Shahna for her true love.