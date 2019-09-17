Kerala's 3-year-old flyover to be reconstructed

In a striking instance of corruption risking people's life, a three-year-old flyover, constructed at a cost of Rs 42 crore in Kochi, will be rebuilt due to the serious structural defects caused by poor construction quality.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday told reporters that the flyover would be reconstructed by engaging expert agencies under the supervision of Metroman E Sreedharan. The reconstruction would begin in October and possibly be completed in a year's time. The cost of reconstruction is yet to be estimated.

The 442-metre long Palarivattom flyover, commissioned in 2016 October, was estimated to have 100 years life. The flyover was closed for traffic this May after major flaws were detected. Cracks developed in 97 out of the 102 girders and 16 of the 18 pier caps. It was also found that low-quality concrete was used.

The Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau had recently arrested retired IAS officer T O Sooraj and three others in connection with corruption in the construction of the flyover.

Apart from wastage of public money, the closure of the flyover from May this year has also led to traffic congestion on the NH-66 bypass in Kochi. Vehicles are stranded for hours during the peak hours, triggering public protest against the government.

Sreedharan and experts from IIT Madras, who inspected the flyover had earlier suggested restoration works to the tune of Rs 18.5 crore. But on further evaluation, they recommended to the government that the restoration work may not provide a lasting solution as there were basic structural defects to the flyover. Hence they recommended reconstruction of the flyover as the viable option.

The Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala initiated the flyover project in 2016.