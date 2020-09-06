Kesavananda Bharati attached to India's culture: Modi

Kesavananda Bharati was deeply attached to India's rich culture, great Constitution: PM Modi

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 06 2020, 16:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2020, 16:14 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Paying tributes to seer Kesavananda Bharati, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered him for his contributions towards community service and empowering the downtrodden. 

In a tweet, Modi said the spiritual leader was deeply attached to India's rich culture and great Constitution, and that he will continue to inspire generations. 

Kesavananda Bharati, a petitioner in a Supreme Court case that led to the landmark doctrine of the basic structure of the Constitution, died in Kerala on Sunday. He was 79.

The prime minister tweeted, "We will always remember Pujya Kesavananda Bharati Ji for his contributions towards community service and empowering the downtrodden.

"He was deeply attached to India's rich culture and our great Constitution. He will continue to inspire generations. Om Shanti."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Supreme Court
Kerala
Constitution of India

What's Brewing

Blending real and virtual

Blending real and virtual

The lost (and found) art of gratitude

The lost (and found) art of gratitude

Home & beyond

Home & beyond

Life in the IPL Covid-19 bio bubble

Life in the IPL Covid-19 bio bubble

These doctors are killing it on social media

These doctors are killing it on social media

 