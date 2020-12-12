Keshubhai Patel's brother dies, PM pays condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of Dharamshibhai Patel, elder brother of former Gujarat Chief Minister late Keshubhai Patel.

Dharamshibhai, 95, died at Rajkot on Thursday night.

"I am pained by the demise of former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel's elder brother Dharamshibhai. May God give his soul peace," Modi tweeted in Gujarati.

"Held a telephonic talk with his son Ashwin and expressed my condolences to the grieving family. Om Shanti," the prime minister said.

Keshubhai Patel died at the age of 92 at Ahmedabad on October 29.

"Dharamshibhai was an active member of the RSS in his youth. Though he was not in active politics afterwards, he remained in touch with the PM and both shared a special bond. He died due to age-related issues on Thursday night," said Bharat Patel, Keshubhai's son.

