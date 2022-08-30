Moosewala murder: Key accused traced to Azerbaijan

Key accused in Sidhu Moosewala murder case traced to Azerbaijan: Punjab DGP

Central agencies helped the state police in tracing Sachin Thapan Bishnoi, and efforts are underway to extradite him to India

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Aug 30 2022, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2022, 15:52 ist
Sidhu Moosewala. Credit: PTI File photo

The Punjab Police on Tuesday said it has traced one of the key accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case to Azerbaijan.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said central agencies helped the state police in tracing Sachin Thapan Bishnoi, and efforts are underway to extradite him to India.

Sachin and another accused Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, had fled the country using fake passports before Moosewala’s murder.

The DGP said Sachin was in touch with Goldy Brar, another member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who has claimed responsibility for the singer’s murder.

“He initially fled to Dubai. With the support of the Government of India and central agencies, we have traced him to Azerbaijan. A legal process is underway. We are hopeful that he will be brought to India very soon,” Yadav said.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

