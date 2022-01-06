Key conspirator in 'Bulli Bai' app case arrested from Assam

Delhi Police on Thursday announced the arrest of the suspected 'main conspirator and creator', a 20-year-old engineering student, in the 'Bulli Bai' app case from Assam.

'Bulli Bai' is webpage-based app where photographs of several Muslim women were uploaded for 'auction', sparking widespread outrage.

This is similar to the 'Sulli Deals' case in July last year.

Neeraj Bishnoi was arrested by the IFSO (Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations) unit of Delhi Police's Special Cell.

"He is the main conspirator and creator of 'Bulli Bai' app on GitHub platform and the main Twitter account holder of the app. He is being brought to Delhi," Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) KPS Malhotra said.

Bishnoi, a resident of Jorhat in Assam, is a second-year student of Vellore Institute of Technology in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.

This is the fourth arrest in the case, the other three being done by Mumbai Police. Both Delhi Police and Mumbai Police had registered separate cases.

Earlier, three youths -- an engineering student in Bengaluru and hailing from Bihar, a 18-year-old girl from Uttarakhand and a Delhi University Student hailing from Uttarakhand -- were arrested.

The app 'Bulli Bai' works just the same way as 'Sulli Deals' did. Muslim women with a strong presence on Twitter, including journalists, were singled out and their photos uploaded.

While there was no actual 'auction' or 'sale', the purpose of the app seemed to be to humiliate and intimidate the targeted women, many of whom are active social media users.

