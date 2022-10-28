Key conspirators of 26/11 remain unpunished: Jaishankar

Key conspirators, planners of 26/11 continue to remain protected and unpunished, says Jaishankar

He said the 'shocking' terror attack was an attack not just on Mumbai, but on the international community

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 28 2022, 13:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2022, 13:19 ist
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar pays tribute to 26/11 victims at a memorial in Hotel Taj Mahal Palace, before a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council’s Counter Terrorism Committee in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said key conspirators and planners of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks continue to remain protected and unpunished.

Speaking at a special meeting here on 'Countering the Use of New and Emerging Technologies for Terrorist Purposes', he said, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has "regrettably" been unable to act in some cases when it comes to proscribing some terrorists because of "political considerations".

Also Read | 26/11 terror attacks: Youngest survivor and key eyewitness moves HC seeking house from government

"The key conspirators and the planners of 26/11 terror attacks continue to remain protected and unpunished," he said.

This, Jaishankar said, undermines the collective credibility and collective interest. Jaishankar, along with Michael Moussa, Gabonese Foreign minister and president of the UNSC, paid tributes to the victims who lost their lives in the 26/11 terror attack at Taj Mahal Palace hotel here.

Also Watch | 26/11 terror attacks: India reiterates demand for speedy trial

Jaishakar said the "shocking" terror attack was an attack not just on Mumbai, but on the international community.

