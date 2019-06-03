Key IS operative from Kerala 'killed'

A prominent IS operative from Kerala and eight others— four adults and four children — were reportedly killed in US bombing in parts of Afghanistan more than a month ago

A person in Kerala reportedly got a message in this regard over Telegram messaging app from an unidentified IS operative. The message said that three Indian brothers, two Indian sisters and four kids got killed.

The social media account of the IS operative, Abdul Rashid Abdulla alias Rashi, a native of Chandera in Kasargod, was inactive for over a month and hence he might have been killed a month ago, said those close to the person who received the message.

According to sources in Kerala police, efforts were being made to verify the information though central intelligence agencies. “So far we have no confirmation or any messages is this regard,” they said.

Abdul had led a group of 21 people from the state, including his wife Ayisha alias Sonia, to cross the borders to join IS in 2016. Since then he used to send pro-IS messages to several people in North Kerala on social media.

The group of 21 people included a couple of families comprising small kids and even pregnant women hailing from various parts of Kerala. Some of them used to sent messages to their family without disclosing their location.

An engineer by degree, Abdul had earlier worked at the Peace International School in Kerala which was established by Salafi preacher M M Akbar.

The NIA suspected that he played a crucial role in indoctrinating many youths from the state— Riyas Aboobacker, who was recently held by the NIA in Kerala, was also following Abdul's messages.

Abdul and his wife also figured in the pictures, published by the NIA, of many Malayalis who had joined IS.