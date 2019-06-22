Key issues discussed in the Question House of LS

The first Question Hour of the 17th Lok Sabha took place on Friday and topics like the Sabarimala issue and Triple Talaq were discussed. The MPs raised questions about the increasing number of encephalitis deaths in Bihar, the spread of fake news and the depletion of forest cover, the PRS report stated

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu expressed his concern about bills that were getting lapsed in the Lok Sabha. MP Meenakshi Lekhi sought a bill on the Sabarimala issue to grant denominational status to Ayyaappa devotees.

On the Sabarimala issue, MP NK Premchandran introduced a private member bill seeking a ban on the entry of women aged 10-40 years in the temple.

Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019

Loud protests and the sound of table thumpings echoed during the session against the Triple Talaq Bill. The controversial Triple Talaq bill was stalled in the upper house last year. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, replaced an ordinance issued on Feb. 21, 2019. After a ruckus, the bill was introduced with a result of 186 votes for the bill and 74 against it.

The bill makes the declaration of triple talaq void and punishable with imprisonment up to three years. The bill was opposed by certain MPs who stated that it was unconstitutional as it did not focus on protecting the rights of Muslim women but focused on punishing Muslim men. They said it was against fundamental rights.

Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019

The bill that sets up the Central Council of Homeopathy was introduced in Parliament, which replaced the ordinance that is currently in force. The Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, was promulgated on March 2019.

The bill amends the Homeopathy Central Council Act, 1973, and supersedes the Central Council for two years.

The Lok Sabha Question Hour is devoted to allowing the sitting MPs to pose questions and share views about any aspect of administrative activities. The MPs can pose questions directly to a particular minister, and the concerned minister is obliged to answer it orally or in a written format, depending on the type of question raised.