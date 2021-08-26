Key takeaways from new Drone Rules, 2021

* Approvals abolished: unique authorisation number, unique prototype identification number, certificate of conformance, certificate of maintenance, operator permit, authorisation of R&D organisation, student remote pilot licence, remote pilot instructor authorisation, drone port authorisation, import permission for drone components.

Read more: Centre eases rules of using drones, slashes fees, number of approvals

* Coverage of drones increased from 300 kg to 500 kg to include heavy payload-carrying drones and drone taxis.

* Number of forms/permissions reduced from 25 to 5.

*No security clearance required before any registration or licence issuance.

* Fees for permissions reduced to nominal levels.

* Maximum penalty under Drone Rules, 2021 reduced to Rs one lakh. This shall, however, not apply to penalties in respect of violation of other laws.

* Interactive airspace map with green, yellow, and red zones will be displayed on the digital sky platform.

* Yellow zone reduced from 45 km to 12 km from the airport perimeter.

* No permission required for operating a drone in green zones and upto 200 feet in the area between 8 and 12 km from the airport perimeter.

* Online registration of all drones shall happen through the Digital Sky Platform.

* Easy process prescribed for transfer and deregistration of drones.

* No pilot licence required for operating nano drones and micro drones for non-commercial use.

* Safety features like ‘No permission – no take-off’ (NPNT), real-time tracking beacon, geo-fencing etc. to be notified in future. A minimum six-month lead time will be provided for compliance.

* All drone training and examination to be carried out by an authorised drone school. DGCA shall prescribe training requirements, oversee drone schools and provide pilot licences online.

* Type Certification of drones delegated to Quality Council of India and certification entities authorised by it.

* No requirement of type certificate, unique identification number, prior permission and remote pilot licence for R&D entities.

* Import of drones to be regulated by Directorate General of Foreign Trade.

* Drone corridors will be developed for cargo deliveries.

* Unmanned Aircraft Systems Promotion Council to be set up to facilitate a business-friendly regulatory regime.