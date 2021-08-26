Key takeaways from new Drone Rules, 2021

The government on Thursday unveiled new rules that provide for ease of using drones in India by abolishing certain approvals required earlier, bringing down the number of forms from 25 to five and reducing entry barriers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that it will open up "new possibilities" for innovation and business in the country.
Here are the key takeaways from the new Drone Rules, 2021:
* Approvals abolished: unique authorisation number, unique prototype identification number, certificate of conformance, certificate of maintenance, operator permit, authorisation of R&D organisation, student remote pilot licence, remote pilot instructor authorisation, drone port authorisation, import permission for drone components.
Read more: Centre eases rules of using drones, slashes fees, number of approvals
* Coverage of drones increased from 300 kg to 500 kg to include heavy payload-carrying drones and drone taxis.
* Number of forms/permissions reduced from 25 to 5.
*No security clearance required before any registration or licence issuance.
* Fees for permissions reduced to nominal levels.
* Maximum penalty under Drone Rules, 2021 reduced to Rs one lakh. This shall, however, not apply to penalties in respect of violation of other laws.
* Interactive airspace map with green, yellow, and red zones will be displayed on the digital sky platform.
* Yellow zone reduced from 45 km to 12 km from the airport perimeter.
* No permission required for operating a drone in green zones and upto 200 feet in the area between 8 and 12 km from the airport perimeter.
* Online registration of all drones shall happen through the Digital Sky Platform.
* Easy process prescribed for transfer and deregistration of drones.
* No pilot licence required for operating nano drones and micro drones for non-commercial use.
* Safety features like ‘No permission – no take-off’ (NPNT), real-time tracking beacon, geo-fencing etc. to be notified in future. A minimum six-month lead time will be provided for compliance.
* All drone training and examination to be carried out by an authorised drone school. DGCA shall prescribe training requirements, oversee drone schools and provide pilot licences online.
* Type Certification of drones delegated to Quality Council of India and certification entities authorised by it.
* No requirement of type certificate, unique identification number, prior permission and remote pilot licence for R&D entities.
* Import of drones to be regulated by Directorate General of Foreign Trade.
* Drone corridors will be developed for cargo deliveries.
* Unmanned Aircraft Systems Promotion Council to be set up to facilitate a business-friendly regulatory regime.
