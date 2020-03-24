Key takeaways from PM Modi's address to nation over coronavirus threat

PM Narendra Modi made his second address to the nation in regard to the threat of coronavirus in India. In his around half-an-hour address, the PM not only expressed disappointment at some of the citizens disregarding the self-quarantine norms, but also cautioned the masses about the potential danger that the pandemic has.

While the biggest highlight of Modi’s address is the announcement of a 3-week-long complete lockdown across the country, he also made some other points that need to be considered as well. Here are the major five takeaways from Modi’s address to the nation.

1. The entire country will be under complete lockdown for three weeks.

2. The main purpose of the lockdown is to break the cycle of infection.

3. The supply of essential goods will not be affected.

4. Strict action will be taken against anyone who steps outside.

5. These 21 days are going to be crucial in the fight against COVID-19