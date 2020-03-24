COVID-19: Key takeaways from Modi's address to nation

Key takeaways from PM Modi's address to nation over coronavirus threat

Here are the major five takeaways from Modi’s address to the nation while announcing 21-days lockdown.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 24 2020, 21:16 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2020, 21:16 ist
Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)

PM Narendra Modi made his second address to the nation in regard to the threat of coronavirus in India. In his around half-an-hour address, the PM not only expressed disappointment at some of the citizens disregarding the self-quarantine norms, but also cautioned the masses about the potential danger that the pandemic has.

While the biggest highlight of Modi’s address is the announcement of a 3-week-long complete lockdown across the country, he also made some other points that need to be considered as well. Here are the major five takeaways from Modi’s address to the nation.

1. The entire country will be under complete lockdown for three weeks.

2. The main purpose of the lockdown is to break the cycle of infection.

3. The supply of essential goods will not be affected.

4. Strict action will be taken against anyone who steps outside.

5. These 21 days are going to be crucial in the fight against COVID-19

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Naredra Modi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

'Rupee to average at 77 per USD in 2020, 80 in 2021'

'Rupee to average at 77 per USD in 2020, 80 in 2021'

This is why coronavirus is less deadly in Germany

This is why coronavirus is less deadly in Germany

Usher in Ugadi

Usher in Ugadi

AirPower: Apple may bring back this product from dead

AirPower: Apple may bring back this product from dead

COVID-19: Postponing Olympics inevitable, says official

COVID-19: Postponing Olympics inevitable, says official

Govt gets nod to up fuel excise duty by Rs 8 in future

Govt gets nod to up fuel excise duty by Rs 8 in future

 