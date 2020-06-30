Key takeaways from PM Modi's speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday, following the government issuing guidelines for Unlock 2.0 on Monday. The PM spoke about the current coronavirus scenario in the country, and again stressed on the need for the citizens to stay careful and maintain social distancing. The biggest announcement made during the speech is government to grant free ration under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana till November end.

Here are the key takeaways from the PM's speech:

1) PM urges citizens to stay alert and not ignore the guidelines prescribed to fight Covid-19.

2) Modi said that after Unlock 1.0, people have been seen to be careless, flouting the norms.

3) Local administration should be active and strict in tackling the situatiom, he said.

4) Every month, every family will get free 5 kg wheat or rice for next three months under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.

5) Plus, every family each month will get 1 kg chana for free under the same scheme.

6) One nation, one ration card system is also going to happen. It will benefit poor people who settle down in different states for jobs, PM said.

7) Farmers and honest tax payers should get the credit for which govt is able to give free ration, he added.