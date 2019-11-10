Khalistan separatists feature in Pak's Kartarpur video

The first batch of the Indian pilgrims entered Pakistan on Saturday through the historic Kartarpur corridor which was thrown open ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

The historic opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor offers a great opportunity for the Sikh community to bring India and Pakistan together in these testing times, the leader of the UAE's Sikh community has said, thanking the leaders of both the coun...

Pakistan on Monday rejected as "baseless" the media reports about the presence of alleged terrorist “training camps” in Punjab province's Narowal district near the famed Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara, calling them a "malicious" propaganda campaign. Read ...

Posters of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan along with former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu in Amritsar and an official video released by Pakistan government exhibiting images of slain Khalistan ideologue Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and others ...

