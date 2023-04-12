Khalistanis misuse asylum in UK, India tells British Government

The Khalistani extremists are misusing asylum in the United Kingdom to support terrorist activities in India, New Delhi has conveyed to London, asking the British Government to keep tabs on them and act proactively to address the security concerns of India.

As the manhunt in Punjab to arrest radical preacher Amritpal Singh triggered a wave of protest by the pro-Khalistani Sikhs in several Western nations, New Delhi used the India-UK Home Affairs Dialogue to convey its concerns to London on Wednesday.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and his counterpart at the British Government, Matthew Rycroft, led the delegations of India and the UK in the dialogue.

Bhalla “specifically” conveyed to Rycroft the concerns of New Delhi on the “misuse” of the UK’s asylum status by the “pro-Khalistani elements to aid and abet terrorist activities in India”, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

New Delhi sought better cooperation with London to deal with the bid to revive Khalistani extremism, not only in India but also in the UK. It asked the British Government to keep tab on the Khalistani activists and sympathisers in the UK and take “appropriate proactive action”, added the press release issued after the meeting between Indian and British officials.

Bhalla also conveyed to Rycroft New Delhi’s concerns over the breach of security of the High Commission of India.

A group of pro-Khalistani British Sikhs had on March 19 taken down India’s national flag, which had been flying at the High Commission of India in London. New Delhi had strongly reacted and the British Deputy High Commissioner Christina Scott had been summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), where senior officials had demanded an explanation for the absence of security personnel to guard the High Commission of India in London.

The police in London arrested Avtar Singh Khanda for vandalising the national flag at the High Commission of India in the capital of the UK.

Khanda is one of the Khalistani extremists who sought asylum in the UK, according to the sources in New Delhi. He is also linked to Amritpal, whom the Punjab Police and other security agencies are looking for over the past few weeks.

New Delhi also asked London to hand over four other Khalistanis having passports issued by India, but living in the UK.

The acting US envoy to India, Elizabeth Jones, had also been summoned to the MEA in New Delhi after the vandalism of CGI in San Francisco by the Khalistanis last month. President Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had then taken to Twitter and condemned the incident, promising to ensure safety and security of the diplomats of India in future.

Similar protests by the Khalistanis had also been seen in front of the Consulate General of India in Milan in Italy and Vancouver in Canada recently.

The office of the honorary Consul General of India at Brisbane in Australia had also been attacked last month by the Khalistanis.