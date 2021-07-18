Kharge wants discussion on Covid-19, China; Pawar wants one on Afghanistan situation in Rajya Sabha

Opposition leaders in Rajya Sabha have sought discussions in the Upper House on a variety of subjects including Covid-19 management, farmers agitation, the situation in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US troops as well as more scrutiny of Bills by Parliamentary committees.

The demands were put during a meeting of Rajya Sabha floor leaders called by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday evening ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

"Over 40 leaders from 33 parties attended the all-party meeting and suggested subjects to be discussed. PM Modi said that all suggestions including those from the Opposition are very valuable. At the all-party meeting, PM Modi said that healthy and fruitful debates should take place in Parliament. He added that the govt is ready to hold discussions on any subject if raised as per parliamentary rules and procedures," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi after all-party meeting ahead of Monsoon Session.

Sources said Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge sought discussions on a broad range of issues including Covid-19 and its impact on the economy and employment, poverty, strong potential of a third wave and preparedness, farmers' agitation, issues relating to cooperative federalism, India-China border situation and Jammu and Kashmir among others.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar was of the view that a discussion on the situation in Afghanistan further to the withdrawal of US troops and its implications should be discussed while Trinamool Congress' Derek O’Brien called for more scrutiny of Bills by the Parliamentary Committees.

Sources said other leaders stressed the need for allotting adequate time allocation for state-specific issues and more time for regional and small parties.

Naidu assured regional and small parties of improvement in time allocation while urging all MPs to stand by the people in the light of the situation caused by Covid-19 and discuss all related issues to dispel the gloom caused by it in the country.

"A dysfunctional Parliament adds to the prevailing gloom and hence, all sections of the House should ensure a smooth and productive session as it offers an opportunity to address the concerns of the people affected by Covid-19," sources quoted Naidu as saying.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi told the leaders that the government has identified 29 Bills, including six replacing ordinances, and two items of financial business for the Session.

Responding to suggestions by leaders, Naidu asked Joshi and other senior ministers to reach out to leaders of various parties for better coordination and smooth functioning of the House.

Naidu also said that though it is for the Government to take a view on referring the Bills to the Parliamentary Committees, it may be done to the extent possible. “All issues can be discussed in the House but none should seek to force their own positions on others,” Naidu said in the meeting.

Among others, the newly-appointed Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw attended the meeting.