Kharif sowing up as parts of country receive rain

Kharif sowing has picked up with the most parts of the country receiving rain in July.

As per the ministry of agriculture data, farmers have sown Kharif crops across 733.42 lakh hectares till Friday, as against 724.99 lakh hectares in the same period of last year.

Area under coverage for paddy is up 3 per cent to 180.2 lakh hectares till July 21, while the acreage of pulses is down 10 per cent to 85.85 lakh hectares, shows data.

The paddy acreage stood at 175.47 lakh hectares in the corresponding period last year. Pulses area was 95.22 lakh hectares in the same period last year.

Paddy is the main Kharif crop, sowing of which normally starts with the onset of southwest monsoon. About 80 per cent of the country’s total rice production comes from the Kharif season.

As per the data, the acreage of Shri Anna-cum-coarse cereals has risen to 134.91 lakh hectares till July 21, as against 128.75 lakh hectares in the corresponding period last year.

Sowing of oilseeds has increased to 160.41 lakh hectares, from 155.29 lakh hectares in the same period last year.

Groundnut sowing area has improved slightly to 34.94 lakh hectares from 34.56 lakh hectares.

Area under coverage for soyabean rose to 114.48 lakh hectares from 111.31 lakh hectares.

Among pulses, tur cultivation remains snail-paced, lagging 6 per cent. The gagging mainly attributed to poor sowing of the crop in major growing states like Karnataka that is 9 per cent rainfall deficient.

Jump in over all Kharif sowing mainly due to an improvement in rainfall in July in most parts of the country. Rainfall in the country during June 1 - July 23 was 5% above normal at 389.2 mm, while two regions, central and northwest India, have received 15 per cent and 40 per cent more showers, respectively.