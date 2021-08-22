Khattar, Amarinder condole demise of Kalyan Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar condoled the demise of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh.

Expressing sadness at his death, Singh said he was a leader of the masses and served on many prestigious positions.

"Saddened to know about the demise of former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Kalyan Singh Ji. He was a leader of the masses and served on many prestigious positions. My heartfelt condolences to his family. RIP!" the Punjab chief minister said in a tweet.

In a tweet, Khattar also expressed grief over Singh's demise.

Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda have also expressed grief over the demise of the former Rajasthan governor.

Kalyan Singh, who was ailing for some time, died at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow on Saturday night. He was 89.