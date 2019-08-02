Kidney transplant 'scam': SC seeks Centre's response

The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from the Centre and some states on a plea seeking a CBI or SIT probe into alleged "large-scale" and "well-organised" kidney transplant scam in various states involving big corporate hospitals.

A bench of Justices S A Bobde and B R Gavai also issued notice to the Union ministries of law and justice, health and family welfare and women and child development on the plea of a nearly two-year-old differently-abled child who has approached the court through his mother Sapna Jain.

The top court also sought responses from states like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi on the PIL which requested that the probe should be monitored by a committee comprising one or more former judges or senior advocates.

The PIL said the probe should also examine the cause of rising trend of commercialisation among corporate hospitals and recommend ways to curb it.