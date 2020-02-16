King is mute spectator: J P Nadda takes a dig at Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Targetting Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his alliance government, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday said that the "king is a mute spectator" and remembering olden days.

Nadda, however, did not name Uddhav.

"This (Maha Vikas Aghadi) government is an unrealistic and unnatural alliance," Nadda said addressing the state-level BJP convention at Nerul in the satellite township of Navi Mumbai.

"When Veer Savarkar is insulted... the king is mute spectator.... when Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is insulted... the king is mute spectator....these are natural products of unnatural alliance," said targetting Uddhav, the old ally of BJP that broke away.

He said that what the previous Devendra Fadnavis government did was "unimaginable".

"Those in government might be thinking 'kahan gaye woh din' (remembering olden days)," he said.

He said that what has happened in Maharashtra was good for BJP. "It has come as a blessing in disguise.... now it is "all vs one" (in Maharashtra)," said Nadda.