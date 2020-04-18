Kins of Postal employees to get Rs 10 lakh compensation if they die due to coronavirus

The Centre on Saturday announced to provide a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to families of all postal employees succumbing to COVID-19 on duty.

“In the context of COVID -19 situation, it has been decided to extend compensation of Rs.10 lakh to families of all Postal employees including Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) succumbing to the disease while on duty. The guidelines will come into effect immediately and continue for the entire period till the crises of COVID-19 is over.” an order from the Ministry of Communication, said.

The government earlier declared the Department of Posts as essential services and asked all post offices to remain open for public services during the lockdown period.

The Department of Posts also tied up with different organisations for the speedy delivery of medicines and other hospital equipments and COVID-19 testing kits across the country through special parcel trains or flight or through own vehicles during lockdown period.