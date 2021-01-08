Kiren Rijiju asks Piyush Goyal to restore fare concession for sportspersons

Restore concession for sportspersons: Rijiju to Goyal

Ajith Athrady
  • Jan 08 2021, 10:51 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2021, 10:51 ist
The Railways had suspended ticket-fare concessions for all categories of passengers except for students, patients and the specially-abled to discourage people from undertaking non-essential travel. Credit: iStock Photo

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has requested Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to restore the railway concessions in passenger fares to sportspersons. This comes in the wake of similar requests made earlier by sportspersons and sports associations to the government.

The Department of Sports, in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Home Affairs, recently issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and Guidelines for organising sports competitions in the country amid the pandemic situation, Rajiju said.

"Now, since the training and sports competitions have started, sports persons are facing difficulties due to withdrawal of the concession in passenger fares while travelling to participate in all India, state and national-level tournaments," Rijiju said.

He said during his interaction with sportspersons and sports administrators, he has been apprised of the difficulties being faced by them due to withdrawal of the railway concession.

"In view of the above, I shall be grateful if you could kindly get the concession restored for sportspersons in passenger fares in the best interest of sports and Indian sportspersons," he said in the letter to Goyal.

The Railways had suspended ticket-fare concessions for all categories of passengers except for students, patients and the specially-abled to discourage people from undertaking non-essential travel.

However top railway official says that it has removed concession to many categories to discourage travel when the nation-wide lockdown was being enforced to prevent spread of coronavirus.

The situation is still not normal. Regular trains of Indian Railway have not been restored so far and only special trains are being operated. However, in any case, pre-Covid concessions were valid only regular trains. They were even then non-applicable for special trains," a railway spokesperson said.

He also said the Railway Ministry reviewing the situation regularly. It will take appropriate further decisions in the interest of all, he said.

Kiren Rijiju
Piyush Goyal
Indian Railways
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

