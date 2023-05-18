Kiren Rijiju replaced by Arjun Ram Meghwal as law minister

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju who was at loggerheads with the higher judiciary, was on Thursday removed as Union Law Minister.

Rijiju has now been given the charge of the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

He was replaced with Arjun Ram Meghwal, who will not have a Cabinet rank. Meghwal will be a Minister of State in Law Ministry with independent charge.

Meghwal's choice is seen as a move keeping upcoming Rajasthan elections in mind. Meghwal is currently the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and the Minister of State for Culture.

He has been assigned independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios, in place of Rijiju.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh was holding charge of the Ministry of Earth Sciences.