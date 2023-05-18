Rijiju replaced by Arjun Ram Meghwal as law minister

Kiren Rijiju replaced by Arjun Ram Meghwal as law minister

Meghwal's choice is seen as a move keeping upcoming Rajasthan elections in mind

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS,
  • May 18 2023, 10:15 ist
  • updated: May 18 2023, 10:50 ist
Union Law Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Arjun Ram Meghwal. Credit: PTI Photos

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju who was at loggerheads with the higher judiciary, was on Thursday removed as Union Law Minister. 

Rijiju has now been given the charge of the Ministry of Earth Sciences. 

He was replaced with Arjun Ram Meghwal, who will not have a Cabinet rank. Meghwal will be a Minister of State in Law Ministry with independent charge.

Meghwal's choice is seen as a move keeping upcoming Rajasthan elections in mind. Meghwal is currently the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and the Minister of State for Culture.

He has been assigned independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios, in place of Rijiju.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh was holding charge of the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

 

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kiren Rijiju
Law Ministry
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Adult friendships help baboons conquer childhood trauma

Adult friendships help baboons conquer childhood trauma

Earth-sized planet gripped by widespread volcanism

Earth-sized planet gripped by widespread volcanism

Four kids found alive in Amazon after plane crash

Four kids found alive in Amazon after plane crash

Oldest near-complete Hebrew Bible sells for $38 mn

Oldest near-complete Hebrew Bible sells for $38 mn

What Musk's Twitter 'purge' would mean for dead users

What Musk's Twitter 'purge' would mean for dead users

Climate change aided April heatwave by 30 times

Climate change aided April heatwave by 30 times

A billion new ACs will save lives but cook the planet

A billion new ACs will save lives but cook the planet

Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, others to leave Liverpool

Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, others to leave Liverpool

 