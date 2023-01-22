Kiren Rijiju slams Supreme Court; PM Modi lauds CJI Chandrachud

In yet another potshot at the judiciary, Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday shared on social media an interview of a retired high court judge who said the Supreme Court has "hijacked" the Constitution by deciding to appoint judges itself. The minister echoed the former judge to underline that it is the legislature's right to frame laws, and most people had "similar sane views".

Sunday's was the latest of Rjiju's attacks on the apex court in the last few months. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has added his voice to that of Rijiju in recent months. Earlier this month, Dhankhar termed the landmark 1973 Kesavananda Bharati case verdict, which gave the basic structure doctrine of the Constitution, a "bad precedent".

However, a few hours after the law minister's tweets attacking the SC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud's comments on making Supreme Court judgments available in regional languages. At an event organised by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa in Mumbai on Saturday, the CJI indicated the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in giving translated copies of judgements in all Indian languages as he underlined the importance of technology in removing the information barrier.

However, the PM's tweets did not mention the CJI's comments at another event in Mumbai on Saturday. Delivering the Nani A Palkhivala Memorial Lecture, the CJI said the basic structure of our Constitution, like the north star, guides and gives a certain direction to the interpreters and implementers of the Constitution when the path ahead is convoluted. "The basic structure or the philosophy of our Constitution is premised on the supremacy of the Constitution, rule of law, separation of powers, judicial review, secularism, federalism, freedom and the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the nation," Chandrachud said, in what was seen as a reply to Dhankhar's questioning of the Kesavanand Bharati judgement.

The PM tweeted on Sunday afternoon, "At a recent function, the Hon'ble CJI Justice DY Chandrachud spoke of the need to work towards making SC judgments available in regional languages. He also suggested the use of technology for it. This is a laudatory thought, which will help many people, particularly youngsters." Modi shared the relevant clip of the CJI's speech. The prime minister has, more than once, last in mid-October, argued for making judicial verdicts more accessible to common people by making those available in regional languages. "India has several languages, which add to our cultural vibrancy. The central government is undertaking numerous efforts to encourage Indian languages, including giving the option of studying subjects like engineering and medicine in one's Matru Bhasha (mother tongue)," Modi said in another tweet.

The PM's tweets came eight hours after the law minister added to his tweets on Sunday morning to the video of an interview of Justice R S Sodhi (retd), a former judge of the Delhi High Court. "It's only those people who disregard the provisions of the Constitution and mandate of the people think that they are above the Constitution of India," Rijiju said.

"Real beauty of Indian Democracy is its success. People rule themselves through their representatives. Elected representatives represent the interests of the People & make laws. Our Judiciary is independent, and our Constitution is Supreme," the minister tweeted.

In the interview, justice Sodhi said,"... Whether you can amend the Constitution? Only Parliament will amend the Constitution. But here I feel the Supreme Court, for the first time, 'hijacked' the Constitution. After 'hijacking' they (SC) said that we will appoint (judges) ourselves and the government will have no role in it,"Justice Sodhi said in Hindi.

The executive and the judiciary have been at loggerheads over the issue of the appointments of judges to the Supreme Court and the high courts ever since Parliament passed the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act (NJAC) Act in 2015, which the SC struck down weeks later. However, it has reached a flashpoint with recent statements of Rijiju and Dhankhar.

Rijiju has described the collegium system appointing judges as "alien" to the Indian Constitution. Dhankhar has questioned the top court for striking down the NJAC Act and a related constitution amendment, and most recently, the Kesavanand Bharati judgement. The SC has sought the Centre's rationale in delaying clearing the appointments of Supreme Court and High Court judges. It has even persisted with its recommendations, as it did last week when the Supreme Court collegium had for the second time sent the names of two advocates for appointment as judges of the Calcutta High Court "expeditiously", saying it was not open for the government to repeatedly send back the same proposal.