Kisan Rail completes 700 trips on Central Railway

The Central Railway ran its 700th Kisan Rail from Sangola to Adarsh Nagar Delhi on Saturday, marking a noteworthy feat for one of Railway's most successful initiatives furthering farmers' prosperity.

Ensuring access to bigger and new markets for the farm produce with quick transportation, zero wastage, 50 per cent subsidy, the Kisan Rail has brought prosperity, joy and hope to the farmers of Maharashtra.

Ever since the introduction of the first Kisan Rail, 2,43,524 tonnes of perishables have been transported in 700 trips by Central Railway.

Central Railway ran the first Kisan Rail on August 7, 2020 and the 100th trip of Kisan Rail on December 28, 2020 which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually. The 500th trip of Kisan Rail ran on August 12, 2021.

According to a Central Railway press release, pomegranate, grapes, lemon, capsicum, muskmelon, guava, custard apple, ber (Indian Plum) from Solapur region, flowers from Latur and Osmanabad region, onions from Nashik region, Banana from Bhusaval and Jalgaon region, oranges from Nagpur region and other fruits and vegetables reach distant markets like Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal quickly and freshly through Kisan Rail.

The government has also extended a subsidy of 50 per cent resulting in railways becoming the first choice of the farmers for their transportation.

Central Railway General Manager Anil Kumar Lahoti said 700 trips of Kisan Rail elucidates its immense benefits to the farmers with quick and safe transportation and access to new bigger marketsCentral Railway presently runs 7 Kisan Rails viz. Devlali-Muzaffarpur, Sangola – Muzaffarpur, Sangola-Adarsh Nagar Delhi, Sangola-Shalimar, Raver-Adarsh Nagar Delhi, Savda-Adarsh Nagar Delhi and Godhani - Adarsh Nagar Delhi.

Check out DH's latest videos