Kishore Kumar Kodgi condemns Godda MP's appeal to PM for banning arecanut

Campco President Kishore Kumar Kodgi has condemned the Godda MP Nishikant Dubey’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging to ban arecanut.

He said “ it is shocking to note that Nishikant Dubey, without any proven scientific evidences has listed out harmful effects of Betelnut on human health which is not only misleading but has also hurt the sentiments of the arecanut farmers of the region. Arecanut finds a very significant place in all religious, social and cultural functions and has a long history in Ayurvedic medicine dating to as far back as the Charaka Samhita.”

A release said that the Campco president, Campco MD H M Krishna Kumar, along with board of directors stands firm in protecting the interest of the domestic arecanut farmers and have condemned the statement issued by the MP. The Campco will also appeal Prime Minister and Government of India for issuing instructions to the concerned officers for conducting a thorough scientific research on the health benefits of arecanut and thus maintain the morale of the farmers.

The Supreme Court too has ruled that arecanut is food within the means of Section 2 (v) of the Prevention of Food Adulteration Act. Further, Kodgi said that the Campco has already initiated measures for research work on arecanut by reputed research institutes having international reputation.

Check out the latest DH videos: