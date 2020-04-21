Kits rolled out from South Korean company's unit in Haryana to come in handy amid doubts over ones from China

India may soon have a steady supply of COVID-19 rapid test kits across the country from a facility near its own national capital, even amid growing doubts on the accuracy of the ones it earlier imported from China.

The SD Biosensor Inc. of South Korea has of late started production of rapid COVID-19 test kits in its facility at Manesar in Haryana. The facility currently has a weekly production capacity of 500,000 rapid test kits, but the company is likely to augment it over the next few weeks. The first batch of COVID-19 rapid antibody testing kits already rolled out from the facility on Sunday.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Such a pleasure to visit the sparkling facilities of SD Biosensor,” Sripriya Ranganathan, New Delhi’s envoy to Seoul, posted on Twitter after visiting the company’s manufacturing facility at North Chungcheong province of South Korea. “SDB’s Manesar unit has started producing rapid test kits to support #IndiaFightsCoronavirus. A fine example of profitable India-ROK collaboration that helps the world @MEAIndia @MOFAkr_eng,” she added.

Also Read: Pandemic Podcast: How the lockdown is affecting women

Ranganathan earlier had a meeting with the Chief Executive Officer of the SD Biosensor Inc. Lee Hyo-Keun.

“This is an excellent example of India’s ‘Make in India for World’ as the company plans to ramp up production to meet growing demand in India as well as other parts of the world,” the Embassy of India in Seoul stated.

The kits produced by the South Korean company are likely to come in handy amid doubts over the ones India imported from China last week.

India on April 16 procured 550,000 rapid test kits from Guangzhou Wondfo and Zhuhai Livzon companies of China.

The kits were distributed to the states over the past few days.

The second consignment of about 300,000 rapid test kits came from the communist country for Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu on April 18.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), however, on Tuesday suspended the use of the test kits across the country for two days, after receiving complaints from several states that they were not delivering accurate diagnostic results.