KK's cousins remember him singing popular songs at home

'Main Duniya Bhula Doonga', the evergreen song from the popular Hindi film 'Aashiqui', being sung by Krishnakumar Kunnath during his young days at home still echoes in the ears of his cousins down in Kerala.

Ramesh Menon, playback singer KK's paternal cousin in his home town Thrissur in Kerala, recollected the time they used to spend together during their childhood.

"We never knew during our childhood days that Krishna (as the family members used to call him) sings well. But I still remember him singing songs like 'Main Duniya Bhula Doonga' at home. We were surprised how he was singing well despite having no formal music learning," Menon, who is now residing at KK's father's ancestral house at Thiruvambady in Thrissur, told DH.

KK's cousins were obviously shocked at coming across his untimely death. Though KK was not in Kerala from his childhood, the cousins used to meet occasionally.

Krishna came down to Thrissur around three years back to attend a cousin's son's marriage. As he is quite busy touring different countries for performances he was not able to come down frequently for family functions.

Menon, who had been working abroad for years, recollects how he was surprised to see Krishna rise to fame. "Once I came across a poster of Krishna's performance in Dubai while I was working there. Then only I came to know that he became an internationally known performer," said Menon.