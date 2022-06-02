KK's daughter Taamara pens emotional note for father

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 02 2022, 15:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2022, 15:18 ist

Late singer KK's daughter has penned an emotional note for her father, who died of a suspected heart attack on Tuesday after a performance at a college in Kolkata

Taamara and KK's wife Jyothy took to Instagram and shared details of his funeral along with a short note.

Taamara and Jyothy shared a picture, which had details of KK's last rites. His last rites will be performed in Mumbai on Thursday.

Hi daughter wrote: "Love you forever dad." His wife Jyoti also shared the same.

Also read: BJP, TMC spar as politics rings in Bengal over 'lapses' leading to KK's demise

The singer, whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, performed at a concert organised by a college at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour in the evening before collapsing.

Bollywood personalities including Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Shanaya Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj, and others mourned the singer's death.

KK has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali.

