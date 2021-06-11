Knew Hardeep Singh Puri as helpful minister, not overzealous troll: Tharoor

Replying to a tweet posted by civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that he knew Hardeep Singh Puri as a 'helpful minister' and not an 'overzealous troll.'

Puri was responding to Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the Centre's new policy preventing retired intelligence officials from writing books without government approval.

"No country allows retired intelligence officers to write books without prior approval. Alethophobia also means “inability to accept unflattering facts about your nation, religion, culture, ethnic group,or yourself” @ShashiTharoor’s companionship seems to be partially rubbing off," Puri tweeted while tagging Thiruvananthapuram MP Tharoor.

Hardeep, this continuing tirade really doesn't become you. As a former diplomat, surely you remember Talleyrand's classic exhortation, "surtout pas trôp de zèle"? I knew @HardeepSPuri the able diplomat & helpful minister, can't recognize Hardeep the overzealous troll! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 10, 2021

In response, Tharoor said that he was unable to recognise Hardeep Singh Puri the overzealous troll. "Hardeep, this continuing tirade really doesn't become you. As a former diplomat, surely you remember Talleyrand's classic exhortation, "surtout pas trôp de zèle"? I knew @HardeepSPuri the able diplomat & helpful minister, can't recognize Hardeep the overzealous troll!," Tharoor replied.

