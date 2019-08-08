Kochi airport closed due to flood risk

The Nedumbassery airport at Kochi in Kerala was closed for operations on Thursday night owing to floods.

According to an official spokesperson of the Cochin International Airport Limited, the runway was closed by 9.30 p.m. as there were chances of flood water entering the runway. At present, the closure is for a couple of hours. However, it may be extended further after reviewing the situations. Flights to the airports would be diverted to nearby airports.

During the 2018 Kerala floods also the airport was shut for days owing to waterlogging.