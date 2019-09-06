Kolkata Durga Puja to don theme of fake, real news

Durga Puja, arguably the biggest annual festival in Bengal, has often made headlines due to variety in its themes, this time the issue of real and fake news has become a theme for a Kolkata Durga Puja.

The theme aims to take visitors through a walk down the memory lane by tracing the development of media and journalism from the days of radio to newspapers to television.

Speaking to DH Sayak Raj, the artist who came up with the idea said that it struck his mind during a casual chat with some of his journalist friends, about 10 months ago, when they jokingly asked him whether something creative can be done on their lives.

Raj studied the issue for several months and came up with the theme.

The pandal of the Vivekananda Sarbojanin Durgotsav will explore the issue of how fake news reaches the audience. The issue of how the rush of breaking news results into flawed journalism will also be explored.

“Sometimes news is sensationalized and reaches people in a distorted manner. Such sensationalism and fake news will be a key aspect of our theme. It will also focus on the role of social media in the spread of fake news,” said Raj. Upon entering the pandal the visitors will get to see a section of it decorated with radio parts.

The signature tune of All India Radio will play in the background.

Then they will enter into the next section where the subject will be newspapers and print journalism. Finally, the third section will explore television as the medium of news. It will have all the key Bengali news channels in the state playing all day long.

“The television section will have all Bengali news channels playing throughout the day. As there will be 10 to 12 options to the audience it remains to be seen which people accept the most,” said Raj.