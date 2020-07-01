Kolkata family compelled to keep Covid-19 patient's body in freezer for two days

In a shocking incident the family members of an elderly man who died of Covid-19 were forced to keep his body inside a freezer at home for nearly two days as his test results were awaited. The family members alleged that they had no other option as despite repeated calls to the Health Department and approaching the police they did not get any proper response on how to preserve the body till the test results arrive.

The elderly man died on Monday (June 30) at around 3:00 pm at his residence. According to his family members, they called a doctor at home. His swab samples were collected earlier in the day and sent to a private laboratory for testing.

"The doctor who arrived with full protective gear told us to wait for the test result as the deceased had symptoms of Covid-19 as he would not be able to issue death certificate without seeing the test report," said the Akshay Mullick, nephew of the deceased.

The family members said that after his death they went to the local police station from where they were asked to call on the Health Department’s helpline and from there also they did not get any response. Then they visited several morgues in the city so that the body can be preserved until the result arrive. But the morgues also refused stating that they did not have the infrastructure to keep the body of suspected Covid-19 patient.

“Then on Tuesday, we went to Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) who advised to go to Swasthya Bhawan (the Health Department’s headquarters). But there we were told to wait for the report,” the family members said.

Left with no other options the family members bought a large freezer and kept the body inside it. The test report arrived late on Tuesday night. Finally, the body was taken by KMC officials at around 3:30 pm on Wednesday.

The incident has generated severe panic among the other residents of the multistoried building.

“Not only was the body was here for about two days but family members of the deceased also used the elevator and have touched the main gate. Everyone in the building is anxious,” said a resident of the building.