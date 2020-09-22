Kolkata Police official arrested for harassing transgender activist

Kolkata cop arrested for harassing transgender activist

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Sep 22 2020, 19:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2020, 19:07 ist

A Kolkata Police official was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly harassing a transgender activist and two women who were accompanying her. The accused were arrested after the activist and her friends lodged a complaint with the Bowbazar Police Station.

According to police sources the incident took place on Monday night when the activist, a member of the state’s Transgender Welfare Board, and her two friends went to a cafe for tea. The accused allegedly stooped their car when they came out of the cafe and on being asked why he was blocking the car he started to misbehave with them, sources said.

Then the activist and her friend dialed 100 and soon after lodged a written complaint. According to police sources although there was an altercation between the two sides but the nature of it was still not clear.

They further revealed that currently investigators are examining the video of the incident shot by the complainants and recording the statement of those who were present at the spot during the incident. The accused was later released on bail.

However, the activist alleged that when police arrived at the spot after she dialed 100 they were addressing the accused as “ Sir” which made them realise that he was a police official.

West Bengal
Kolkata
harassment
Transgender
Arrest

