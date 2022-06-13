Kolkata Police summon Nupur Sharma over Prophet row

Kolkata Police summon Nupur Sharma over Prophet row

She has been asked to appear at Narkeldanga Police Station on June 20 to record her statement

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 13 2022, 17:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2022, 17:16 ist
Sharma's comments, made during a TV debate, have sparked violent protests in several parts of the country. Credit: Twitter/ @nupursharmaBJP

Kolkata Police on Monday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for questioning in connection with her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed.

She has been asked to appear at Narkeldanga Police Station on June 20 to record her statement, an official said.

Track live updates on the Prophet Remarks Row here

Sharma's comments, made during a TV debate, has sparked violent protests in several parts of the country.

Trinamool Congress minority cell general secretary Abul Sohail has also lodged an FIR against Sharma at Contai police station over her remarks.

