Konkani should be used to conduct proceedings at Bombay HC's Goa bench: CM

Konkani, along with English should be used as an official language for conducting judicial proceedings at the Bombay High Court bench in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

Sawant, who was speaking at the 8th International Hindi Conference, which is being held in Goa, also said that the promotion of Hindi across the country would not just shore up the status of regional languages, but also further the nation's dream of 'Akhand Bharat'.

"In Goa, only English was used for legislature language, it is now in English and Konkani. The Bombay High Court branch in Goa functions in English. When we go to the judiciary to seek justice, it should work in Konkani. It will be our endeavour to ensure that it should function in English as well as in Konkani. We will write to the High Court," Sawant said.

Konkani is the official language of Goa. The language, which is written in multiple scripts, including Kannada and Malayalam, is also spoken in several parts of coastal Karnataka.

Sawant however said that while Konkani was the state's official language, three other languages were commonly used in Goa.

"Goa is known for four languages. We speak in Konkani, we prefer to read Marathi newspapers, we prefer to watch films in Hindi, and while writing we prefer to use English. This is a state which is always known for four languages," Sawant said.

The Chief Minister also said that the use and promotion of India were critical for the country's philosophy of unity in diversity to foster while adding that it would also aid in achieving the dream of 'Akhand Bharat'.

"We are united in diversity and Akhand Bharat which we have been dreaming about, I will say that when we are speaking about Akhand Bharat. We have moved ahead with the slogan 'Jaya hue balidan Mukherjee voh Kashmir hamara hai'," Sawant said.

"I will also say, 'Jaya hue balidan Mukherjee voh Kashmir hamara hai' and the dream has been made real by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. To maintain this unity it is important to promote Hindi," he added.

The Chief Minister also said that increased use of Hindi would also help regional languages benefit.

"Hindi should be put to practical use in all states, whether it is in terms of use as official language, legal language or in routine language. Hindi should be a language of transaction. If state governments increasingly use Hindi, then regional languages will also benefit," Sawant said.

